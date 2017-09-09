Delcambre falls to Oberlin

DELCAMBRE - The Delcambre Panthers had to wait a week before they opened the 2017 season because of Hurricane Harvey. That wait seemed to affect the Panthers on Friday.

“It hurt us,” said Broussard. “We had no practice. I am not making excuses, but I feel losing that week set us back. Our guys came out and fought hard tonight.”

Most teams played last week, but South Cameron, Delcambre’s first game, had to cancel the game.

On Friday against a bigger and faster Oberlin Tigers, the Panthers dropped a 44-6 decision.

The Tigers beat Mamou 28-12 in their season opener.

Oberlin ran for 395 yards against the Panthers.

Collin Chapman led the way with 187 yards on 17 carries.

“Hats off to Oberlin. They had a good game plan,” said Broussard.

At half time, Delcambre was down 22-6. Oberlin had rushed for 191 yards.

In the first half, Delcambre’s bright spot was a 4-yard touchdown run by quarterback Colt Dooley, who was making his first-ever varsity start at QB.

He actually led the team in rushing with 60 yards. His longest was a 20-yard run in the second half.

Speaking of the second half, the Panthers played pumped up and stopped Oberlin on its first possession of the second half. It was the first tine Oberlin punted.

But things did not go too well for DHS on the punt. They coughed up ball with a fumble on the punt and Oberlin fell on it. Four plays later, the Tigers were in the end zone to make it 30-6.

The Panthers never quit, Broussard said. He said he was impressed with how well his players played all four quarters and never looked to tired out.

“We were able to play four quarters,” he said. “They gave 100 percent.”

Delcambre’s other rushers were Dylan Vallecillo (14-35 yards) and Tirney Dejean (5-29 yards).

Delcambre travels to Centerville on Friday.