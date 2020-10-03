Delcambre Panthers look good in first game of 2020 season

DELCAMBRE - The Delcambre Panthers looked good in their first game of the 2020 football season.

The Panthers had 285 yards of total offense en route to a 25-6 win over Centerville on Thursday night.

Running out of the Wing-T offense, the Panthers rushed for 226 yards.

Sharing the rushing yards were fullback Noah Broussard (14-82), quarterback Kalob Moneaux (8-49), and tailback Jamian Guy (13-95).

Delcambre head coach Artie Liuzza was pleased with what he saw Thursday night. He gave his team a five-minute pep talk after the game.

“I told them everything we do is based on a system. When you work that system, good things will happen,” he said. “We are seeing the fruit of that tonight.”

Liuzza said the players and coaches had difficulty preparing for the season opener because of COVID-19 restrictions. Despite the challenges, the Panthers rose up to the challenge.

“The way they came out here and executed what we are trying to do was good to see. It was not perfect, and we made mistakes, but we pushed through them.”

The Panthers took their first possession and went 83 yards for a touchdown.

Delcambre had two big plays on the drive. Guy had an 18-yard run and Moneaux connected with receiver Hayden Frederick on a 33-yard pass.

Moneaux scored Delcambre’s first touchdown with a one-yard run at the 7:06 mark in the first period.

The Panthers’ defense also played a huge part in the win.

On Centerville’s first possession of the game, they were forced to punt, but Delcambre’s Daxx Viator and Noah Gary tackled the punter behind the line of scrimmage.

DHS took up shop at the Centerville 11 and scored three plays later. Frederick had a one-handed catch at the five-yard line and then dove for the corner and landed in the end for a touchdown.

The Panthers put the game away on their opening drive of the second half.

On Delcambre’s first drive of the second half, the Panthers marched 66 yards down field in seven running plays. Broussard had three carries for 20 yards, including an 11-yard TD run. Moneaux also had a 14-yard, 22-yard and a 4-yard run on the scoring drive.

Their defense spearheaded the icing on the cake for Delcambre.

On the fourth down, deep in Delcambre’s territory, Centerville had to punt. However, the punter never got the ball off. The defense chased him and they were in the process of tackling him, when the punter threw the ball underhand, to get rid of it and threw it right to Viator.

The Panthers got the ball on the Centerville 18-yard line and three plays later, Moneaux scored on a four-yard run with 47 seconds remaining in the third period.

Centerville had 125 total yards, including 104 on the ground.

The Bulldogs did score with five minutes to play in the game.

While the Panther offense was solid, the Panthers’ defense did not break.

“I am so proud of our defense. I have been here five years now, and this may be the best defensive game I have seen since I have been here.”