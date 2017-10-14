Junior quarterback Colt Dooley ran for 182 yards on Friday.
Dooley shines for Delcambre
Delcambre junior quarterback Colt Dooley ran for 182 yards and threw for another 81 yards in the Panthers’ 35-25 loss to Ascension Christian.
His longest run was a 33-yard run. He also scored two TDs on 1-yard TD runs. He led the team in carries with 27.
He also threw two touchdowns. He had a 14-yard TD pass to Katom Migues.
At the start of the second quarter, Delcambre (0-7) led 13-7. Ascension tied it 13-13 and then took a 21-13 lead.
With two minutes to play in the third period, DHS scored to make it 29-25.
Noah Broussard had 11 carries for 50 yards for DHS.