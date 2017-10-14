Dooley shines for Delcambre

Delcambre junior quarterback Colt Dooley ran for 182 yards and threw for another 81 yards in the Panthers’ 35-25 loss to Ascension Christian.

His longest run was a 33-yard run. He also scored two TDs on 1-yard TD runs. He led the team in carries with 27.

He also threw two touchdowns. He had a 14-yard TD pass to Katom Migues.

At the start of the second quarter, Delcambre (0-7) led 13-7. Ascension tied it 13-13 and then took a 21-13 lead.

With two minutes to play in the third period, DHS scored to make it 29-25.

Noah Broussard had 11 carries for 50 yards for DHS.