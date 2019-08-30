Erath Bobcats beat Lake Arthur in jamboree

The Erath Bobcats racked up 235 yards of offense en route to a 14-7 win over the Class 2A Lake Arthur Tigers Thursday in the Acadia/Vermilion parish jamboree.

Bobcat quarterback Luke LeBlanc, who threw for 2,000 yards last year, began where he left off. On Thursday, he completed 11 out of 18 passes for 157 yards.

He threw to eight different receivers. Two had three catches.

Ian Harrington had three catches for 33 yards, and Gabe Primeaux had three catches for 21 yards.

The longest reception of the night went to Colton Punch for 47 yards. Ryan Richard had a reception for 32 yards.

Curtis Cormier Jr. had a six-yard touchdown catch that gave EHS the 14-7 lead in the second half.

EHS head coach Eric LeBlanc was pleased with the way the Bobcats played.

“We lost four receivers last year to graduation, so I love what I saw tonight,” said LeBlanc.

Lake Arthur opened the game driving on the Bobcats, averaging just over six yards a game. However, the drive ended when EHS safety Lane Toups intercepted a pass, killing the Crowley drive.

The Bobcats scored on their second possession by going through the air. Erath put together a 92-yard drive with five pass plays thrown in. The big play was a 32-yard reception by Richard. Richard was tackled at the Lake Arthur 4-yard line. On the next play, Jax Thibodeaux rushed up the middle for a 4-yard TD. Thibodeaux was Erath’s leading rusher with 12 carries for 56 yards.

The Tigers stormed back and marched 70 yards on their next possession to tie the game 7-7 right before half time.

The Bobcats scored on their second possession in the second half. They marched 63 yards with a mix of plays. LeBlanc connected with Harrington and Primeaux on three slant pass-plays that put EHS within striking distance of the goal.

On third down and goal from the 6, LeBlanc threw a floater to tight end Curtis Cormier for a touchdown.

“Overall we played much better than we did last year,” added LeBlanc. “One area that concerned me was that we looked tired. We were able to practice only once outdoors last week because of the rain or lightning. It showed tonight. We need to work on that.”

Lane LeBlanc also had three carries for 18 yards.

EHS is at home Friday against Ascension Episcopal.