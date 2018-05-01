Erath Bobcats to face No 1. Sterlington

JT Langlinais would not be denied at the plate on Saturday, picking up four hits and leading the Erath Bobcats to a 19-7 win over West Feliciana.

The Bobcats won the best two-out-of-three series and will advance to the third round where they will travel to meet No. 1 Sterlington.

The first game of the best two-out-three series will be Friday at 6 p.m. The next games will be Saturday.

This will be the second year the Bobcats face a number one team in the quarterfinals. Last year Erath fell to No. 1 Brusly two games to one.

“I felt we played in game one and game three like we are capable of playing,” said EHS head coach Jeremy Picard. “We executed well early and put pressure on them when we needed. Timely hits throughout the weekend were key for us offensively.”

Langlinais singled in the first, singled in the second, singled in the fourth and doubled in the sixth.

West Feliciana scored four runs in the second inning, but Erath still managed to pull out the victory.

Erath got things moving in the second inning. Erath scored one run when Ross Allen singled.

In the bottom of the second inning, West Feliciana tied things up at four.

Erath took the lead for good with seven runs in the fourth inning. In the fourth Langlinais singled on a 2-0 count, scoring one run, Charlet’s wild pitch allowed three runs to score for Erath.

Tuker Bourque laid down a sacrifice bunt, scoring one run, and Luke Frederick doubled on a 2-2 count, scoring two runs.

Pitcher Shea Duplechain got the win for Erath. He lasted five and two-third innings, allowing seven hits and three runs while striking out four.

Loker Gibbons took the loss for West Feliciana. He surrendered two runs on one hit over one and one-third innings, walking zero.

Bourque started the game for Erath as the pitcher. He lasted one and one-third innings, allowing three hits and four runs.

Erath totaled 19 hits. Langlinais, Frederick, Duplechain, Chandler LeBlanc, Matt Domingues, and Mason Granger all managed multiple hits for Erath.

Langlinais went 4-for-4 at the plate to lead Erath in hits.

Chandler LeBlanc went 3-for-4 and knocked in two runs. Mason Granger was 2-for-3 and knocked in three runs. Shea Duplechain was 2-for-3 and knocked in two runs. Luke Frederick went 3-for-3 (2 RBI) with two doubles.

The Bobcats hit four doubles, with Luke Frederick hitting two of the double. Langlinais and Duplechain had the other two.

West Feliciana tallied ten hits on the day. Kent, Bennett Clement, and Wunstol each collected multiple hits for West Feliciana.