Erath Cross Country Team finishes second
Wed, 11/15/2017 - 4:37pm Chris Rosa
The boys Erath cross country team finished second at state on Tuesday. (top row) Noah Terpening, Cameran Carpenter (Co-Captain), Ethan Suire (Captain), Jack Richard, and Adam Soileau; Middle row Joel Allen, Andrew Sonnier, Jason Leblanc, and Blaze Bright Bottom row: Head Coach Mark “Skeeter” Theall, Michelle Theall, Ross Allen, Ashton Watson, Dillon Domingue, Shawn Efferson, Asst. Coach Eric Toups, and Asst. Coach Eric Viator