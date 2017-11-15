Erath Cross Country Team finishes second

Wed, 11/15/2017 - 4:37pm Chris Rosa

The boys Erath cross country team finished second at state on Tuesday. (top row) Noah Terpening, Cameran Carpenter (Co-Captain), Ethan Suire (Captain), Jack Richard, and Adam Soileau; Middle row Joel Allen, Andrew Sonnier, Jason Leblanc, and Blaze Bright Bottom row: Head Coach Mark “Skeeter” Theall, Michelle Theall, Ross Allen, Ashton Watson, Dillon Domingue, Shawn Efferson, Asst. Coach Eric Toups, and Asst. Coach Eric Viator

