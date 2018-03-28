Erath edges North Vermilion

It turned out to be a pitching war between two strong arms, which explains a low 2-1 game in favor of Erath.

North Vermilion’s Hayden Durke, who is considered to be one of the state’s best sophomore pitchers and is leaning towards signing with UL’s baseball program, threw 90 miles per hour twice and was consistent throwing 86 to 89 miles per hour against Erath.

Erath’s Matt Domingues is a junior right-hander who throws it in the low 80s and already has thrown a no-hitter this season.

The two right arms combined two strike 17 batters. Domingues, however, won that battle when he struck out nine.

He had a no-hitter going through four innings. It was not until the top of the fifth inning that Domingues gave up two hits. He had a no-hitter in place through four innings.

“I think Matt threw well,” said EHS head coach Jeremy Picard. “He competed well and gave us a chance to win the game.”

Durke fanned eight and gave up four hits.

North Vermilion head coach Jeremy Trahan added, “Both pitchers did very well.”

Trahan said his batters kept chasing Domingues’ high fast ball.

In the first inning, Chandler LeBlanc scored Erath’s first run.

The game was tied at one with Erath batting in the bottom of the fifth when a sacrifice bunt by Mason Granger scored one run for Erath when Domingue flied out.

Eli Dubois and Tyler Dubois had North Vermilion’s hits.

Hitters for Erath were LeBlanc, JT Langlinais, Parker Bourque and Turker Bourque.

The Bobcats would split with North Vermilion this season. The two teams played Saturday, and Erath was blown out 13-3.

Picard was happy to see his team rebound from Saturday’s loss.

“After the way we played on Saturday, it was a huge win,” he said. “I was proud of how our kids responded after the loss.”