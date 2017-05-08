Erath falls in third game of quarterfinals

BRUSLY - The third and final game in the Class 3A quarterfinal playoff game did not go as planned for the Erath Bobcats on Saturday.

The Bobcats won the first game on Friday against Brusly, but lost two on Saturday.

Saturday, in the morning, the Bobcats fell 10-0, forcing a third game Saturday night.

Unfortunately, Erath lost 4-2. It was the second year in a row, the Bobcats lost in the third game of the quarterfinal round.

Erath jumped out to a 2-0 lead on Andre Touchet’s 2-RBI single in the bottom of the second inning.

However, Erath had a chance to extend the lead in the same inning with the bases loaded but could not get it done.

Brusly, the No. 1 seed, got one run in the bottom of the third inning and three runs in the fourth inning that put Brusly ahead for good.

EHS starting pitcher Andre Touchet held Brusly in check for most of the game until the fourth inning. EHS head coach Jeremy Picard changed pitchers and went with Shea Duplechain.

Erath had its chance in the late innings but could not bring runners home.

Brusly’s pitcher kept Erath’s bats off balanced. He struck out eight.

In the first four innings, Touchet allowed five hits and three earned runs. He struck out two.

Duplechain threw two innings and gave up one hit.

Touchet had three hits to lead EHS.

Other Bobcats with hits were Mason Granger, Bren Faulk and Tucker Bourque.