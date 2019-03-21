Erath Lady Bobcats blank Abbeville

Erath pitcher Lexie Gisclair threw a gem on Wednesday for the Lady Bobcats, allowing zero runs and besting the Abbeville Lady Wildcats, 15-0

The Lady Bobcats secured the victory thanks to eight runs in the first inning. They smacked three straight singles. Carrington Neveaux, Madison Mouton and Chloe Landry had the singles and would later score. Rylee Vincent had a double in the same inning.

Gisclair was the winning pitcher for the Lady Bobcats. She allowed two hits and zero runs over five innings, striking out seven and walking one.

Alexis Stelly took the loss for Abbeville. She surrendered 14 runs on nine hits over four innings, striking out two.

The Lady Bobcats collected 11 hits. Mouton and Neveaux each collected two hits to lead the Lady Bobcats.

Erath had four doubles: Jacee Gainer, Gisclair, Mouton and Vincent.

Abbeville’s hitters were Emma Reynolds, Ann Marie Richard and Kennedy Gordan.