Erath Lady Bobcats reach third round of playoffs

The Erath Lady Bobcats made school and parish history Wednesday after beating North Desoto 2-1 in the second round of the Division III soccer playoffs.

No parish girls’ high school soccer team has advanced to the third round of the playoffs.

The Lady Bobcats will play No. 1 ranked Vandebilt Catholic in Erath on Monday.

The match will get underway at 6 p.m. at EHS.

Vandy is coming off an 8-0 win over St. Michael the Archangel in the second round.

Vandy is no stranger to the playoffs. The Houma school has been in the Division III finals three years in a row. It has won two state titles and finished second last year.

In Wednesday’s match, North Desoto and Erath battled to a 1-1 tie in regulation.

The two teams were tied 0-0 at half time, and it was 1-1 at the end of regulation.

Chole Landry had the only goal in regulation for Erath.

After two overtimes, the score was still tied; so it came down to a shootout.

“Heading into the shootout, I was nervous,” said Erath head coach Josh Stutes.

Stutes selected five players for the shootout. North DeSoto did the same

Erath’s players were Kiah Duplechain, Chloe Landry, Emily Harrington, Whisper Reyes, and Rilee Stutes.

Because Erath was the visitors, it kicked first.

DeSoto ’s defender made a diving save to stop Duplechian’s kick.

Desoto successfully made its kick.

Down 0-1, Landry nailed her kick, but North DeSoto retook a 1-2 lead after two kicks.

It was Harrington’s turn, and she outguessed the North DeSoto defender to tie it 2-2.

Erath keeper Kelsey Arellano stopped a shootout kick and gave Erath new life.

It was then Whisper Reyes’ turn, and she nailed the kick and put EHS ahead 3-2.

North DeSoto’s fourth kick sailed high and hit the crossbar and fell dead.

The miss put the Lady Bobcats in a great position with one more player left and leading 3-2.

Erath’s Rilee Stutes walked up to the ball and kicked it low and to the right. The ball traveled through the hands of the North Desoto keeper and into the net and gave EHS the victory.

Vandy....3

NVHS ...0

The North Vermilion Patriots soccer team was knocked out of the Division III playoffs, falling to Vandebilt Catholic 3-0 on Wednesday.

Vandy moves on to battle No. 1 St. Louis in the third round.