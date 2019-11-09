Five teams expected to make the LHSAA playoffs

The LHSAA will announce the football playoff pairings on Sunday, and Vermilion Parish should have five teams in the playoffs.

Three of the five teams are expected to play at home in the first round game on Friday.

Landing in the playoffs will be Vermilion Catholic (9-1), Erath (5-5), North Vermilion (5-5), Kaplan (6-4) and Gueydan (5-5).

The VC Eagles are expected to be the No. 1 ranked team in the Division IV Power ratings. If they are, they will be playing No. 16 ranked Central Private (5-4) at home. Central Private is in the same district as Southern Lab.

The Kaplan Pirates (6-4) earned themselves a home game in the first round after winning four straight. The Pirates are expected to be No. 15 in the final power ratings. The Pirates are expected to play No. 18 Bossier (7-3) in Kaplan. The winner of that game gets to play No. 2 Sterlington (9-0).

The Erath Bobcats (5-5) will be on the road to possiby battle No. 8 Marksville (8-2). The Bobcats should be at No. 25 when the pairings are annouced.

The North Vermilion Patriots (5-5) could be No. 25 or No. 26 when the pairings are announced. Despite the ranking, the Patriots are on the road.

If they are No. 25, they travel to possibly play No. 8 Bastrop (7-2). If the Patriots are No. 26, No. 7 Assumption (9-1) may be the Patriots opponent.

The Gueydan Bears (5-5) should get a home game after beating Elton on Friday. The Bears are projected to be No. 12 and may entertain No. 18 Delhi (4-5).