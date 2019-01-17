Former Abbeville High pole vaulter finishes third in first college meet

Abbeville High graduate Annmarie Broussard had a phenomenal college debut in the pole vault, with an indoor vault of 12-2½.

Broussard is now second in the NSU record books after only one collegiate meet.

Broussard graduated from AHS last year and signed a track scholarship with Northwestern State.

In her first indoor meet of the year for Northwestern, she jumped in the Texas A&M’s Ted Nelson Invitational.

She finished in third place out of 11 competitors.

Beating her was her teammate, sophomore Regan Darbonne, who broke the meet record and the school record for indoor and outdoor at 13 1/4.

The previous meet record was held by Ashley Thompson of Sam Houston State, who notched a 12-11¾ in 2016.

Broussard finished third behind Catholic High graduate Reagann LeLeux, who is now a member of the UL-Lafayette track team.

On her final jump of the meet, LeLeux vaulted 12-8.

Broussard and LeLeux competed against each other for four years in high school.