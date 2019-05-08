Former Kaplan High pitcher now top pitcher in Conference USA

HATTIESBURG, Miss. – Southern Miss junior right-handed pitcher Abby Trahan has been named C-USA Pitcher of the Year, the league announced on Tuesday.

Trahan is the first Southern Miss pitcher to earn the C-USA Pitcher of the Year award since Felicia Gonzalez in 2001. The only other pitcher to ever win the award in the history of the Southern Miss softball program is Golden Eagle legend Courtney Blades who took home the award in 2000.

“I am so excited to be named C-USA Pitcher of the Year. I worked hard all year for this award, and I am so blessed to finally be able to call it mine. Now my focus is to win a ring with my teammates.”

Southern Miss head softball coach Wendy Hogue on Trahan being named C-USA Pitcher of the Year

"As soon as Abby stepped on campus, there was no doubt she possessed the ability to be the best pitcher in C-USA. She plays with such an intense passion for the game. That asset, when paired with her God-given ability, and a solid defense around her produces numbers worthy of this prestigious award."

The Kaplan native has made quite the name for herself since arriving on the campus of Southern Miss in the fall of 2018. Trahan entered Southern Miss with an impressive resume after transferring from Saint Francis University (Loretto, Pa.). As a sophomore at Saint Francis University last season, Trahan was named NEC Pitcher of the Year, NFCA All-Great Lakes Region Second Team and First Team All-NEC.

Trahan has continued her success in her first season with the Golden Eagles as she led C-USA in multiple pitching categories for the majority of the season. She previously collected C-USA Pitcher of the Week honors twice this season.

Trahan ended the regular season with a 1.89 ERA and a 14-11 record. The right-handed hurler started 27 games and appeared in 30. Trahan went the distance in the circle 19 times and piled up 162.2 innings pitched. The Golden Eagles' ace tallied a total of 129 strikeouts, seven shutouts and one save. She issued just 31 free passes and notched six complete-game shutouts during the regular season.

Trahan currently ranks in the top 12 in C-USA in earned run average (1st), opposing batting average (9), innings pitched (4th), strikeouts (5th), strikeouts looking (T-4th), wins (T-6th) and games started (3rd).

Counting her senior year at Kaplan High, Trahan has an overall pitching record of 80-32.

She posted a 23-5 record her senior year at Kaplan. She was 43-16 for two years at St. Francis University. Her first year at Southern Miss, she posted a 14-11 record.