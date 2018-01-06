Former VC pole vaulter finishes third at LSU indoor track meet

LAFAYETTE – Former Vermilion Caholic pole vaulter Bailey Broussard finished third (11-3 3/4) place in her first college track meet.

Broussard, a freshman, and the Cajuns track and field team opened its 2018 indoor season on Friday when it traveled to Baton Rouge to compete in the LSU Purple Tiger Invitational at Carl Maddox Fieldhouse.

Tisay Woodhouse set a new school record in the women’s indoor weight throw while Jeryl Brazil posted the fifth-fastest time in the men’s 60-meter dash nationally this season to lead the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns track and field team at the LSU Purple Tiger Invitational on Friday at Carl Maddox Field House.

The winning pole vaulter vaulted 14.27 feet.

Stanley Limoh, Jacob Chicola and Sven Glueck each recorded first-place performances as Louisiana opened its 2018 indoor season against a talented field. Kyle Baudoin finished second overall in the men’s pole vault for Louisiana, recording the 12th-best mark nationally (16-8 ¾) with Lindsay LaGarde (women’s mile run), Jonathan Kimutai (men’s 800-meters), Richard Delphin (men’s weight throw) and Anthony Taylor (men’s shot put) each posting second-place performances in their 2018 debut.

Woodhouse, who shattered the previous indoor record by nearly three feet, recorded a personal-best of 60 feet, 10 inches on her final attempt to seal first-place honors for the Ragin’ Cajuns and post the 27th-best mark in the country. Woodhouse also claimed a second-place finish in the women’s shot put for Louisiana, recording a throw of 41-7 ¾.

Brazil clocked a time of 6.71 seconds in the preliminary round for Louisiana, .01 off his school-record time set in 2016 and fifth overall nationally. The Loranger, La., native posted a time of 6.76 in the finals to finish fourth overall, with LSU’s Jaron Flournoy claiming the crown in 6.71.

Limoh and Chicola each led their respective races from wire-to-wire with Limoh posting a time of 8:50.35 in the men’s 3,000-meter run and Chicola finishing the men’s mile run in 4:31.97. Gleuck, making his debut for the Ragin’ Cajuns, claimed first-place honors in the men’s high jump as he cleared the bar at 6-6 ¾ to post the top mark in the Sun Belt Conference.

LaGarde posted a time of 5:16.26 to finish second overall in the women’s mile run as she led a group of five Ragin’ Cajuns runners in the top 11. Kimutai placed second overall in the men’s 800-meters for Louisiana, posting a time of 1:59.00 with Logan LaGarde finishing fifth in 2:02.13.

Delphin finished second overall in the weight throw for the Ragin’ Cajuns with a mark of 57-5 ¾ with Dominique Williams finishing third (53-3). Taylor, a graduate transfer from Tulane, placed second overall in the men’s shot put for Louisiana with a mark of 51-11 ¼ in his debut. Williams finished in fourth for the Ragin’ Cajuns with a toss of 50-7 ¼.