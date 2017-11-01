Four Vermilion Parish football teams in great shape to make playoffs

With one more game to play in the regular high school season, it looks like four Vermilion Parish teams will be making the LHSAA playoffs, starting on Nov. 10.

The four teams who are in good shape to make the playoffs are Kaplan and North Vermilion in Class 3A, Vermilion Catholic in Division IV and Gueydan in Class A.

Two of the four teams are expected to have home games in the first round.

The Kaplan Pirates (6-3) are seeded No. 6 in this week’s LHSAA Class 3A power rankings. The top 16 teams play home in the first round.

The North Vermilion Patriots dropped four seeds after falling to Kaplan last week. The Patriots (6-3) are seeded No. 24.

The Abbeville Wildcats (2-7) are seeded No. 36 and they play No. 39 seeded Erath Bobcats (0-9) on Friday.

If the Class 3A playoffs would start today, Kaplan would entertain No. 26 seed Carrol (3-6) in the first round.

North Vermilion would be on the road to play No. 9 West Felciana (8-1) in the first round.

Berwick (6-3) is seeded No. 16 and Patterson is seeded No. 17 (6-3). They could play each other.

A week ago, the Vermilion Catholic Eagles (7-2) were the No. 1 seed in the Division IV ranking.

The Eagles, despite winning, dropped to No. 2. They are on road to battle Central Catholic (5-4), who is seeded No. 12. The top 16 teams make the playoffs in Division IV.

If the playoffs would start today, VC would open against No. 15 St. Frederick (3-6).

Ascension Catholic (7-2) is a No. 3 seed and Opelousas Catholic (7-1) is No. 4 seed.

Lafayette Christian (8-1) is a No. 6 seed.

In Class A, the Gueydan Bears (4-5) are a No. 26 seed.

Last year the top 30 teams in Class A made the playoffs, with the top two seeds getting a bye.

If that would happen this year, Gueydan would travel to play No. 7 seed Basile (6-3) as of today. With one more game left to be played, the power point rankings will change.