Four Vermilion Parish football teams reach playoffs

There are four teams who will continue to play high school football on Week 11.

Kaplan, Vermilion Catholic, Erath and Gueydan all landed in the LHSAA playoffs, which begins on Friday.

North Vermilion just missed making it by one number. The Patriots were No. 33 and the top 32 make the playoffs.

Three out of the four teams will have a home game in the first round.

In Class 3A, Vermilion Parish has two teams.

The 7-3 Kaplan Pirates are No. 3 and will entertain No. 30 Jennings (4-6).

The winner of that game plays the winner of No. 14 Crowley/No. 19 Sophia N. Wright.

The Erath Bobcats (4-6) are back in the playoffs and will be on the road in Lake Charles. The Bobcats, the No. 27 seed, will battle No. 6 Lake Charles Prep (9-1). Its only loss was a 35-21 loss to Notre Dame in Week 7.

The winner of that game plays the winner of No. 7 Jewel Sumner/No. 26 Madison Prep.

Iota (10-0) is the No. 1 seed and Eunice (9-1) is the No. 2 seed in Class 3A.

Vermilion Catholic is where it wants to be if it cannot be the No. 1 or No. 2 seed. The VC Eagles (9-1) are the No. 3 seed and are on the opposite side of the bracket of No. 1 Southern Lab and No. 4 Lafayette Christian.

The Eagles open against No, 14 Cedar Creek (4-6) in the first round. The winner of that game plays the winner No. 6 St. Frederick’s/No 11 Sacred Heart of Ville Platte winner.

LCA (10-0) opens against No. 12 Houma Christian. LCA could meet Southern Lab in the semifinals.

The second seed is Ascension Catholic (9-1). LCA beat Ascension in last year’s Division IV finals.

Gueydan, the No 13 seed, will host a playoff game against a familiar foe, No. 20 Centerville (5-5). The winner of that game plays No. 4 Logansport (9-0), who draws a bye in the first round.