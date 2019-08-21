Gage Trahan continues baseball at Ark. Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK- Head Coach Chris Curry has announced his 2019 spring signing class. The 10 students-athletes will be joining the Little Rock baseball program in 2020 in the team’s attempt to build upon a record-setting 2019 season. One of those signees is Vermilion Catholic graduate Gage Trahan.

Little Rock, who plays in the Sun Belt Conference, finished 29-27 last year and 16-14 in the Sun Belt.

Trahan (5’10 170 pound, right- hand pitcher) transferring to Little Rock from LSU-Eunice, where he played prior to transferring.

“I think is a great move to come here and get better and grow as a student and as an athlete,” said Trahan.

He lettered for two years in Eunice under Little Rock baseball alum, Jeff Willis; where he helped the Bengals to a record of 110-14 over a two-year span to go along with a National Championship as a freshman in 2018. The team finished with a record of 59-6.

In 2019, he made 13 appearances out of the bullpen for LSU-Eunice. He struck out 24 opposing batters and only gave up 14 hits in 17 innings pitched.

Trahan made seven appearances in 2018, including three starts and finished with a 5-0 record and 2.35 ERA as a true freshman in Eunice. In 15.1 innings pitched, gave up only six hits and seven walks while striking out 22.

“Gage is a quick armed righty who throws a ton of strikes with an upper 80s to low 90s fastball and has a wipeout breaking ball. He is a great competitor and we look for him to make an immediate impact on the field and in the locker room,” Curry said

For two years while living in Eunice, Trahan was only 90 minutes from Abbeville. Now he is 5.5 hours away. He has two years to play at Little Rock.

“It is definitely going to take some time to adjust, but I think it is a good move for me to go out on my own and grow,” he added.