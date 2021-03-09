Going north to Illinois

HEADING NORTH - Delcambre’s Damian Guy (middle) recently signed a letter of intent to play football for Elmhurst College located near Chicago, Illinois. Elmhurst is a small four-year college. Sitting with Roy in the photo are (standing, left to right), Delcambre Principal Chantel Helm, head football coch Artie Liuzza, athletic director Keith Morgan and defensive coordinator TJ Saunier. Seated (left to right), Jonathan Hayes, Damian Guy and Damian’s father, James Guy.