Gueydan hangs on to beat Centerville

On Thursday, the Gueydan Bears hung on to beat the Centerville Tigers, 42-33, in district action.

Centerville scored 12 points in the final seven minutes to make it a game.

The two teams combined or 731 yards rushing.

Gueydan had 383 yards and Centerville had 348 yards.

The Bears had two players rush for 148 plus yards.

Spencer Broussard had 18 carries for 147 yards, while Mark Clark had 145 yards on 16 totes.

The game was tied 14-14 after the first quarter.

GHS quarterback Blaire Broussard had a 38 yard TD run and Clasrk added a 34-yard TD run in the first quarter.

Broussard had a long 66-yard TD run, but Centerville came right back and scored. The Bears went into the lockerroom leading 28-21.

Both teams did not score in the third quarter.

They did, however, match scores in the final quarter.

Clark had a 31 yard TD run in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter. Right back came Centerville to match Gueydan’s score with one of their own.

When the Bears (3-3) got the ball back, they scored again. Broussrard had an eight yard run for a score with 5:34 left in the game.

Broussard finished with 70 yards, and Lane Breaux (3-21) also carried the ball. Broussard completed 3 of 5 passes for 45 yards.

Griffin caught all three for 45 yards.

The Bears are on the road Friday to battle VC (4-2, 2-0) .