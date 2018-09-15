Gueydan improves to 3-0

GUEYDAN - Could history be in the making at Gueydan High School this football season?

The Bears have improved to 3-0 after crushing South Cameron, 34-0, in a Thursday night game in Gueydan.

It is the best start for a Gueydan team since 2009 when the Bears began the year 4-0 under then head coach Jay Landry.

Second year head coach Roderick Moy is excited his team has jumped out to a great start.

“We met our first goal,” said Moy. “We want a first round home playoff game, and this start was our first step. Now we are heading into the next phase.”

The next phase is district. The Bears travel to Central Catholic for a Thursday district game.

“We have to ramp up in the intensity because the competition level will be a lot higher,” Moy said. “I am very proud of the kids for the way they have attacked the non-district portion of our schedule.”

On Thursday, Gueydan had 418 yards of total offense. The Bears ran for 311 yards and threw for 107 yards.

Mark Clark had 10 carries for 91 yards and Lane Breaux rushed eight times for 81 yards.

The Bears jumped out to a 13-0 first quarter lead and then 28-0 lead at halftime.

In the first period, Breaux scored from three yards away and Clark also had a 3-yard TD run.

Clark scored again in the second quarter to make it 21-0. Right before the end of the first half, quarterback Blaire Broussard connected with Mark Clark for a 24-yard touchdown pass.

Gueydan’s only second half touchdown was a 9-yard touchdown pass to Cameron Istre.

Broussard finished the game 6-of-11 passing for 107 yards and no interceptions.

With catches were Clark (2-39), Bailey Istre (2-33), Guidry (1-26) and Cameron Istre (1-9).