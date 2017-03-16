Gueydan left off LHSAA all-tourney team

GUEYDAN — The LHSAA released the 2017 Girls Marsh Madness All-Tourament Team and no one from the Class A Gueydan Honeybears landed on the team.

The LHSAA selected 10 girls from Class 5A to Division V.

Merryville’s Andrea Cournoyer, who played only one game in the tournament but scored 36 points, landed on the team.

Gueydan head coach Randall Bertrand was not happy to learn that KeAra Charles, who was named the Class A tournament MVP, did not land on the team. Nor did T’Nia Leger who scored 18 points in the semifinals and 19 in the finals. She had a total of 37 points.

“No, I am not happy with that,” Bertrand said. “I should have had someone on the team.

Also landing on the tournament team were Cara Ursin of Destrahan, Skyler Goodwin of Parkview Baptist, Aja Law of Florien, Ashlynn Derouren of South Beauregard, Megan Abrams of Lafayette Christian, Kyren Whittington of Northlake Christian, Jerkaila Jordan of John Curtis, Mercedes Coleman of Summerfield, and Sherry Porter of Madison Prep.

Ursin of Destrahan was named the Most Outstanding Player of the Tournament.