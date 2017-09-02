Gueydan survives in hot, marathon of a game

GUEYDAN - The Gueydan Bears somehow survived a long, hot season-opener Saturday afternoon.

It may have been the first-ever Vermilion Parish high school football game to start at 11 a.m. on Saturday. Three hours, and with the temperature around 91 degrees, the Bears beat North Central Hurricanes 50-44.

One third of the Bears were cramping all second half.

Gueydan had jumped out to a quick 30-0 lead in the first half but then by the time the half was over, Gueydan looked warn out but was still leading 36-14.

The Hurricanes got new life in the second half thanks to running back Rashad Williams who rushed for just over 200 yards, 134 in the second half.

North Central rallied back and tied it 44-44 with nine minutes to play in the game.

The Bears got the football back with 4:45 to play in the game. On the second play, Spencer Broussard broke the line of scrimmage and ran it 41 yards for a touchdown. The two point conversion was missed leaving the door open for North Central.

North Central had a chance to win the game in the final four minutes, but Williams coughed up the football and Gueydan lineman Payton Theriot fell on it giving the Bears the ball

Gueydan, behind the rushing of Will Clark, picked up two big first downs to seal the victory.

Clark finished with 84 yards rushing.

Spencer had a 67-yard TD run and a 41-yard touchdown run.