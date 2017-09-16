Gueydan wins homecoming game

GUEYDAN - The Gueydan Bears won their homecoming game in impressive fashion, beating South Cameron, 45-23, on Friday.

Homecoming King Spencer Broussard had a great night rushing the football. Broussard rushed for 194 yards on only 13 carries. He averaged 15 yards a carry. He had also had a 25-yard TD run late in the third quarter to make it 30-8.

As a team, Gueydan (2-1) rushed for 376 yards and passed for another 91 yards. The Bears ripped off 467 yards of offense. They also did not punt one time.

It was 8-0 after the first period when QB Blaire Broussard hit Mark Clark for a 12-yard pass. Blaire Broussard ran it in for the two-point conversion.

Ahead 14-0, Broussard found Griffin Guidry for a 48-yard touchdown reception. Spencer converted the two point play making it 22-0 heading into halftime.

South Cameron finally got on the board at the 4:52 mark in the third period but the game was out of reach.

Guidry added a 10-yard touchdown run and Lane Breaux had a 5-yard TD run in the fourth period for Gueydan.

Other rushers for GHS were Clark (11-84), Blaire (8-45), Lane Breaux (3-8), Julian Breaux (3-14) and Guidry (2-31).

Blaire had a good night throwing the football. He completed 50 percent of his passes (6-12) for 91 yards and two scores.

Gueydan is at home against Central Catholic on Friday to open district.