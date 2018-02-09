Gueydan's Broussard heading to Louisiana College

GUEYDAN — Spencer Broussard of Gueydan is the only Vermilion Parish athlete to sign a letter of intent on National Signing Day.

The Gueydan High senior is taking his talent to central Louisiana to play football for the Louisiana College Wildcats.

He will be joining three other Vermilion Parish athletes on the team. They are Abbeville High graduates Montel Cormier and Chris Shelvin, along with Kaplan’s Julius Johnson.

“I am happy to be going to Louisiana College,”said Broussard. “It is a good fit. I enjoyed the visit and loved the campus.”

Broussard is a four-year starter for the Bears. His senior year he played fullback on offense and linebacker on defense.

He had 117 carries for 1,064 yards rushing and he scored 10 touchdowns.

On defense, he had 115 tackles and three sacks.

It is unique how Louisiana College found Broussard.

When football season was over, first year head coach Roderick Moy sat with Broussard about his future plans. Basically, did he still want to play football? The answer was yes.

So, Spencer and his father, Stacy Broussard teamed up to write a letter and create a highlight video of Broussard in action. They mailed the video and letter to small colleges all over the United States. They got bites from small colleges from all over.

Louisiana College also liked what they saw and contacted Broussard for a visit. It also just so happened to be the closest college to Gueydan High.

By signing at Louisiana College, Moy said it gives the Gueydan community a chance to go watch him play football on the next level.

“It feels awesome, and I am glad it is him,” said Moy. “This is more important than wins and losses. I would rather have players sign a football scholarship and further their education on the next level, than win a state championship.

“People think coaches only care about wins and losses. They don’t. This means a lot to me.”