Highland splits with Vermilion Catholic

The Vermilion Catholic Eagles made their free throws when they counted in the fourth quarter.

The No. 9 Eagles (15-9) made 8 out of 11 free throws in the final period en route to a 53-50 win over Highland Baptist on Tuesday.

John Robert Allums made three out of four free throws in the fourth frame to go along with his three 3-pointers. He finished with 12 points.

Drew Lege, making his first appearance on the basketball court this season, made two buckets in the fourth quarter, and he finished with five points.

Leading his team for the second game in a row was Alex Broussard. Broussard led with 23 points. He made four-out-of-four free throws, along with knocking in three 3-pointers to finish with 23 points.

Saul Dartez added six, Bram Hinckley four and Eric Bourque chipped in three for VC.

VC is at home Friday against Centerville.

Highland girls.......48

VC........................30

The Vermilion Catholic Lady Eagles scored 21 points in the first period and only 17 in the remaining three quarters against the Highland girls on Tuesday.

Ava Hebert and Kyrah Brailey had the hot hand for VC in the first period. Both girls scored six points.

Hebert would only make a free throw over the next three quarters. She finished with seven points.

Brailey finished with 14 of VC’s 30 points.

Karli Frith made five points. With two each were Kinsley Sellers and Emma Gaspard.

VC closes out the regular season at home against Centerville on Friday.