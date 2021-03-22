Historical start for Gueydan Bears

After three innings, the Abbeville Wildcats were only down 4-3 against the Gueydan Bears. But then the bottom fell out for the Wildcats in the top of the fourth frame.

The Bears exploded for seven runs in the top of the fourth frame and cruised to a 17-3 win.

This year’s Bears improved to 7-2 on the year and are now ranked No. 3 in the latest Class A power rankings.

The Bears are under the new leadership of coach Jonathan Causey, who is originally from north Louisiana. Before arriving at Gueydan, he was coaching at Lakeside High, located in north Louisiana.

He married a lady from Eunice and moved to Eunice last year. He needed a teaching job and landed one at Gueydan.

When the season began, he did not know what to expect.

“I had zero expectations,” said Causey. “I did not know what I was working with. The guys who I needed to lead this team are leading. Everyone has bought into it.”

Well, the Bears’ baseball team is on their way to having a historic season. With a 7-2 record, it could be the best start the Gueydan baseball program has had in years.

With the playoffs berth just about locked up, Causey did a little research to see if the Bears have ever won a first-round playoff game. He researched the last 20 years and discovered no Bears’ baseball team won a first round playoff game.

He challenged his team to make it happen.

No one panicked

Against Abbeville, the Bears scored first, but then the Wildcats followed with three runs in the bottom of the first inning.

Abbeville’s Evan Caillouet grounded out with the bases loaded, but it scored a run that put Abbeville ahead 2-1. With the bases still loaded, Karan Patel had a sacrifice that scored another run and the game 3-1.

Causey saw enough, and he made a pitching change in the first inning. Landon Mouton started on the hill for Gueydan but could not finish the first inning. He was replaced by Gueydan’s ace pitcher, Landon Champagne.

The Bears could not afford to lose to Abbeville due to the power points they would get if they won.

Champagne pitched the next six innings that did not allow Abbeville to score another run.

The Bears put the game away in the top of the fourth frame with the help of two errors and a host of walks by Abbeville’s pitchers.

The Wildcats loaded the bases in the bottom of the fourth frame but did not score a run.