Iota beats Erath, Kaplan in tourney

In the North Vermilion Baseball Tournament on Thursday and Friday, Iota beat parish teams Kaplan and Erath.

Iota.......5

Erath....3

ERATH - The Bobcats watched the game slip away early and couldn’t recover in a 5-3 loss to Iota on Friday.

Matt Domingues took the loss for Erath. He lasted four innings, allowing three hits and three runs while striking out seven.

EHS had five total hits.

Parker Bourque led Erath with two hits in four at bats.

Domingues, Jakob Sanflippo and JT Langlinais had the other hits for EHS.

Erath.......17

Hanson......0

ERATH - The Erath Bobcats defeated Hanson Memorial 17-0 on Thursday as two pitchers combined to throw a shutout.

Erath secured the victory thanks to nine runs in the second inning. Erath put the pressure on, led by doubles by Dax Hoffpauir and Andre Toups, a single by Luke Frederick, and a sac fly by Jakob Sanfilippo.

Erath opened up scoring in the first inning. JT Langlinais drove in two when he tripled.

Pitcher Brandon Noel took the win for Erath. He allowed one hit and zero runs over four innings, striking out five and walking one. Broussard threw one inning in relief out of the bullpen.

Hoffpauir, Frederick, Dillon Domingue, Lane Toups, Andre Toups, and Langlinais each collected one hit to lead Erath.

Iota...............13

Kaplan...........3

KAPLAN - The Kaplan Pirates fell behind early and couldn’t come back in a 13-3 loss to Iota on Thursday.

The Pirates struggled to contain Iota’s high-powered offense, giving up 13 runs.

Kaplan scored three runs in the second inning. The rally was led by a single by Peyton Ford and a groundout by Dawson Bourque.

Pitcher Drew Winch took the loss for Kaplan. He went three innings, allowing six runs on four hits and striking out one.

Winch went 2-for-4 at the plate to lead Kaplan.

Brayden Bass had a double, and Rance Guidry, Haiden Hebert and Payton Ford had singles for Kaplan.

Neville............7

Kaplan.............6

KAPLAN - The Pirates stayed in it until the end, but Neville pulled away late in a 7-6 victory on Friday.

In the top of the fifth inning, Kaplan tied things up at three when Peyton Ford doubled on a 2-2 count, scoring two runs.

Kaplan notched three runs in the fifth inning. Ford and Dawson Bourque each drove in runs during the inning.

Pitcher Bryce Latiolais took the loss for Kaplan. He surrendered three runs on two hits over one inning, striking out one.