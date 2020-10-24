Kaplan able to hold off Erath

KAPLAN - The Kaplan Pirates used their best defense to keep the Erath Bobcats from scoring more points in the fourth period.

The Pirates’ best defense was its offense.

The Bobcats scored a touchdown with 1:17 to play in the game and closed the Pirates’ lead 30-25.

The Bobcats needed to stop Kaplan to get the ball back for a chance to win the game.

But things did not go too well for the Bobcats. Instead, Erath got three penalties, including two back-to-back 15-yard penalties that allowed Kaplan to run out the clock and secure the victory.

“We did what we had to do to win,” said KHS head coach Stephen Lotief. “We were able to stay ahead of them the whole game. Give Erath credit; they are a good team. They fought until the end.”

Erath head coach Eric LeBlanc had a knot in his stomach right after the game. He did not like the way the game finished. The Bobcats thought they recovered a fumble with less than a minute to play, but they were told that the play had been blown dead by the officials. Not long after that, Erath was given two 15-yard penalties, which killed any chance of getting the ball back.

“We had our opportunities to win the game,” said LeBlanc. “We hurt ourselves with penalties, and when we got to the red zone we did not convert. “

The Pirates stayed ahead of Erath the entire game. At half time, Kaplan led 14-6. The Pirates got the opening possession of the second half and marched 46-yards, in only two minutes.

Tailback Drake LeJeune had two carries for 31-yards on the drive.

Caden Campisi scored on a 2-yard run, and KHS looked like they had the game in control, leading 22-6.

On Erath’s next drive, the Bobcats marched 65-yards in only three plays.

EHS quarterback Gabe Primeaux threw a 47-yard bomb to David Richard. Richard caught it and tip-toed along the sideline for another 30-yards and a score.

Richard had six catches for 117 yards and two touchdowns on the night.

After forcing Kaplan to punt, Erath made the game interesting behind a freshman quarterback’s arm. Lynkon Romero, who has now played in all three of Erath’s games, played the second series in the second half.

Romero completed four soft passes to four different receivers for 25-yards, 20-yards, 10-yards and 3-yards.

On the third down and goal, Romero hit Richard on a 7-yard touchdown pass. Dylon Duhon nailed the extra point, and the Bobcats were back in the game.

Erath’s defense held Kaplan and forced it to punt.

The Bobcats took up shop at their 15-yard line with Primeaux at quarterback. Four plays later, Kaplan got the ball back with the help of Landon Cheek’s interception.

Behind Campisi’s legs, Kaplan went 35-yards in six plays for a touchdown. Campisi darted 13-yards for a touchdown with 3:32 to play in the game.

The Bobcats were not about to quit. With Romero back at quarterback, the Bobcats went 80-yards for a touchdown.

Romero threw two passes to Landon Toups that went for 21 yards on the drive, and he nailed Austin Hebert in the end zone for an 11-yard TD pass.

Down 30-25 with just over a minute to play, Erath attempted an on-side kick, but Cheek fell on it.

LeJeune finished the game with a season-high 148-yards on 14 carries. Campisi had 101-yards on 19 carries, and he also scored three touchdowns.

Erath’s two quarterbacks combined to throw for 304 yards and three touchdowns.

Romero went into the game on three different offensive series and led the Bobcats to three touchdowns.

Romero completed 14-out-of-17 passes for 191-yards and two touchdowns in the game.

Primeaux was 8-for-18 and 113-yards and a touchdown.

Hebert had five catches for 67-yards, Landon Toups (3-36) and Trent Bristo (3-25), they each had three receptions for EHS.