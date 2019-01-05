Kaplan, Gueydan girls cruise to victories

KAPLAN - The Kaplan Lady Pirates improved to 14-9 overall and 2-1 in district after whipping the Abbeville Lady Wildcats 51-23 on Friday.

With the win, the Lady Pirates remain a half game behind North Vermilion, who is 3-0 in district.

Kaplan was able to spread the scoring around against AHS.

Alyia Broussard, once again, led Kaplan in scoring with 21 points.

She scored 17 of her 21 points in the first half.

Whitney Bouillon scored six points, and Je Johnnie, Alexis Romero, and Jenna Romero, each made five points for Kaplan.

Chelsea Stewert led Abbeville with 12 points. ZahKeyra Bell and Nygene Williams scored four points each.

Gueydan................43

Central Catholic...34

The Gueydan Honeybears won their district opener Friday, beating Central Catholic 43-34.

With the win, Gueydan improves to 11-10 overall and 1-0 in district.

They step of district Tuesday and battle Acadiana (14-8) in Scott.

Gracie Simon led Gueydan with 12 points and Kirsten Reed tacked on 10 points. Ryleigh Istre had nine points. Sydnie Simon chipped in seven points.