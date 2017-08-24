Kaplan moves jamboree to Thursday

Over the years, playing football in August is almost a guarantee there will be rain either by a tropical storm, hurricane or just lots of rain.

Once again, Mother Nature is creating havoc on high school before the season even began.

After six years of not playing one another, parish schools from Acadia and Vermilion parish are joining forces to create the Acadian/Vermilion parish jamboree.

Tonight, Kaplan, Abbeville, Erath, and North Vermilion are joining forces to battle Crowley, Rayne, Lake Arthur and Church Point.

The original plan was to play four games on Thursday and Friday.

Thanks to Tropical Storm Harvey, the Friday games at Kaplan High have been moved to tonight in Kaplan.

So, all four jamboree games will be played tonight.

At Rayne High School, Crowley will play Erath (6 p.m.) and Rayne will play Abbeville (7:30 p.m.).

Down the road in Kaplan, Church Point plays North Vermilion (6:30 p.m.) and Kaplan and Lake Arthur tangle (8 p.m.).

Those wishing to attend the jamboree are urged to purchase the tickets for the event at their respective schools. All proceeds from the tickets purchased at the schools remain at the schools

Money from the tickets purchased at the gate will be split between the four schools.

Acadia/Vermilion

Jamboree

Thursday:

Crowley vs. Erath (6 p.m.)

Rayne vs. Abbeville (7:30 p.m.)

Thursday (tickets $7 at schools, $8 at gate)

Church Point vs. NVHS (6:30 p.m.)

Kaplan vs. Lake Arthur (8 p.m.)

VC on the road

The Vermilion Catholic Eagles meet Ascension Episcopal at 6 p.m. tonight in the Teurlings jamboree.

The game will be played at Teurlings High School.

Ascension, a former district opponent, moved up to Class 2A this year.

Gueydan playing Friday

The Gueydan Bears, under are playing host to its own jamboree on Friday.

The jamboree is called the Gueydan Healthmart “Bear Down” Jamboree.”

The Bears will play Southside High out of Lafayette. Southside is a new Class 5A school that opened this year.

It will be their first scrimmage in the school’s history.

For Gueydan, it will be the first game under new head coach Roderick Moy.

Friday:

6 p.m. - Gueydan vs Hamilton Christian (HCA)

Southside vs. HCA (6:45 p.m.)

Southside vs. Gueydan (7:30 p.m.)