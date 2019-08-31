Kaplan Pirates score three times against Rayne

It does not seem to matter who runs the Wing T offense for the Kaplan Pirates. It is still hard to stop, no matter who executes the plays.

The Pirates scored three times en route to an 18-0 jamboree win over Rayne on Friday night.

Kaplan’s running game produced 100-yards rushing behind three players.

Hayes Abshire had eight carries for 57 yards. Nathan Sistrunk carried it seven times for 28-yards and scored twice.

Drake Lejeune ran six times for 18 yards.

In one half of play, the 2019 Pirates threw the football six times and completed five passes for 41 yards.

Quarterback Roman Bradley was 2-for-4 for 28 yards. Mason Frick was 2-for-3 for 13 yards.

Kaplan had four different receivers catch the football.

With a catch were: Andre Gaspard (1-14), Ethan Weygand (1-14), Rhen Renfrow (1-8) and Nathan Sistrunk (1-5).

Kaplan scored on its opening possession in the first half.

The Pirates marched 64 yards in eight plays. The big play of the drive was a 13-yard completion by Andre Gaspard.

Sistrunk, playing quarterback, ran five-yards for a touchdown with 9:48 to play in the first half. He scored again on Kaplan’s second possession to make it a 12-0 game.

Mason Frick had an interception for Kaplan that set up the second touchdown drive.

Gueydan wins

In the Luddy Herpin Jamboree in Gueydan, the Gueydan Bears beat the Kaplan Junior Varsity football team 20-0. Elton also beat Abbeville’s JV 22-8.