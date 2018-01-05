Kaplan Pirates stun Abbeville in Wildcat gym

Beating the Abbeville Wildcats in their gym is always tough, especially for the Kaplan Pirates.

Despite the odds, the Pirates pulled off the victory, 43-40, over Abbeville on Friday.

“This was a big win for the kids becaue they worked so hard in practice,” said Kaplan head coach Cody Mire. “We have come so close, losing by one or two points to different teams this season.. Tonight, we pulled it off.”

It was not easy, however.

With Kaplan winning, 41-40, with 30 seconds to play in the game, the Wildcats missed four shots under the goal that could gave them the lead.

Instead, it gave Kaplan the ball back. The Wildcats applied a full court press and managed to foul Kaplan’s Daniel Poole with 12 seconds left.

Poole could have iced the game for Kaplan had he made his two free throws. Instead, he missed both, and Abbeville got the rebound. But, they threw it to Kaplan’s Trent Dupuis under the goal.

Dupuis was fouled right away and went to the free throw line. He canned both free throws that gave Kaplan the three-point, 43-40, lead.

The Wildcats missed a three pointer as time expired.

The game went back and forth with Kaplan jumping out to its biggest lead, 33-26, as the third period game to an end.

Ryan Gratz, a Kaplan point guard, provided the spark in the third period by scoring six of his 11 points. Many of the points came off coast to coast drives after getting a defensive rebound.

The Wildcats got new life early in the fourth period by going ahead twice. Abbeville’s final lead was on Zontre Scott’s three-pointer and his two free throws that put his team ahead 40-37 with 1:32 to play in the game.

Kaplan scored the final six points over the next 90 seconds of the game.

Scott and Tyrese Sam led AHS with each 13 points. Davonte Promise made six.

For Kaplan, Cole Mire came out firing and made two 3 pointers in the first period and finished with 11 points. Dupuis scored 10 and Kade Harrington added six points.

Lady Pirates...56

Abbeville........33

The Kaplan Lady Pirates blew by the Abbeville Lady Wildcats 56-33 on Friday in Abbeville.

Abbeville only scored eight points in the first half and was down 36-8 at half.

Rylie Frick led Kaplan with 18 points.

With each nine points were Torri Briggs, A. Trahan, Alyia Broussard and Lexi Broussard.

Scoring for Abbeville were Kekira Moore (8), Tyrinasha Porter (7) and Oriel Henderson (6).