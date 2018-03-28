Kaplan softball beats the Erath Lady Bobcats

ERATH - The Kaplan Lady Pirates managed to hold off a late charge by the Erath Lady Bobcats on Tuesday.

Kaplan won the district game 4-3.

Erath knotted the game up at two in the bottom of the third inning. Erath’s Carrington Neveaux doubled on a 2-2 count, scoring two runs.

North Vermilion pulled away for good with two runs in the fourth inning. In the fourth, Kylie Naomi doubled on a 0-1 count, scoring one run and Abigail Lopez singled on a 1-1 count, scoring one run.

Naomi had a great day at the plate. She went 3-for-3 and knocked in three runs. She hit a single, a double and a home run.

Pitcher Jodi Broussard got the start for North Vermilion. She surrendered two runs on four hits over three innings, striking out two and walking one.

Pitcher Lexie Gisclair took the loss for Erath. She allowed 13 hits and four runs over seven innings, striking out four.

Kaplan finished with 13 hits.

With two hits each were Gabby Dupre, Hannah Menard and Holly Necaise. Abigail Lopez had a RBI double.

Erath tallied nine hits on the day.

Theriot and Gisclair had two hits to lead Erath.

Kaplan..............8

Berwick............1

The Kaplan Lady Pirates defeated Berwick 8-1 on Tuesday thanks to a timely six runs in a big fourth inning.

Erin Lotief, Dawn Bruton, Jayden Baudoin, and Lexi Broussard each had RBIs in the big inning.

Kaplan opened up scoring in the first inning. Kaplan scored one run when Bruton singled.

Kaplan scored six runs in the fourth inning. The Lady Pirates’ offense in the inning came from singles by Lotief, Baudoin, and Broussard and a walk by Bruton.

Pitcher Carina Chargois got the win for Kaplan. She surrendered one run on three hits over seven innings, striking out 11.

Kaplan scattered nine hits in the game. Jayden Baudoin went 3-for-4 and knocked in two runs.

Kailey Hebert had two hits for Kaplan.