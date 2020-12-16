Lady Wildcats have ‘lot of potential’ this year

After seeing seven seniors graduate from last season’s team, Abbeville girls basketball coach Ashly Boudreaux is hoping to avoid the dreaded “rebuilding” season as the 2020-21 basketball campaign gets underway.

“We have two seniors this year and a number of freshmen and sophomores,” Boudreaux said. “I think that they are ready for the challenge and I think that we have a lot of potential this year.”

The Abbeville coach has had to make a couple of changes in her team philosophy for this season.

“We slowed it down a lot last year because we had the experience and a couple of post players to do that,” Boudreaux said. “But this year we’ve switched to a faster pace because we have some quicker players.”

So far the team has had success but after a tough loss to New Iberia Senior High Tuesday night, the Lady Wildcats are 2-3 on the season.

Boudreaux is counting on several players to step up this season, including Ja’Lerreia Soelv, a transfer from Texas who has become the team leader.

“Ja’Lerreia has poise and is a great team leader,” Boudreaux said. “She really knows how to settle the team down and take charge when the situation arises.”

The AHS coach also added that Chelsea Stewart handles the ball and sets up the offense.

A pair of youngsters, sophomore Alissa Richard is the shooter on the team and Glory’anna Walker is the defensive lockdown player for the Lady Wildcats.

As for the season, Boudreaux feels that her Abbeville team has the ability to repeat as district champions and has the potential to make a run in the playoffs.

“We’re a very fast team, we’re a disciplined team and we can go 6-7 deep in the lineup,” Boudreaux said. “If we can stay healthy, we have the ability to have a good season.”