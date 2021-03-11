Lotief no longer the head football coach at Kaplan High

For the last three days, the rumor floating around that long-time Kaplan football coach Stephen “Tank” Lotief was out as the head football coach and wrestling coach at Kaplan High.

Late Thursday afternoon, Kaplan Principal Patricia Thibodeaux confirmed the rumor by releasing a typed statement.

“After considering the projected needs of all student-athletes at Kaplan High School, the administration has decided to take our athletic program in a new direction,” Kaplan High principal Patricia Thibodeaux said in a statement. “With much respect, Kaplan High School wishes Coach Stephen Lotief great success in the next phase of his career.”

Thibodeaux did not explain why the football and wrestling programs were going in a different direction.

She did say the search is now underway to find a new head football and wrestling coach at Kaplan High.

Lotief released a statement of his own: “It was a good run. I wish the Kaplan community all of the best. They are a good, strong, and hard-working community that knows how to claw, scratch, and fight. Thanks for letting me be a part of your family.”

As of Thursday, Lotief was still employed with the Vermilion Parish School Board.

He did not say what his long-term plans were, but he did say, “I have options.”

In 11 years at Kaplan, Lotief posted a 92-42 record. His overall coaching record in Vermilion Parish is 141-77. His 141 wins may make him the winningest football coach in Vermilion Parish.

Before Kaplan, he was the head football coach at North Vermilion High School.

In 2016, his team posted a 13-1 record and led the Pirates to the Class 3A semifinals, the first time since 1985.

Kaplan also made the semifinals in 2017 and 2018.

Over the last 11 years at KHS, he had the same assistant coaches. Coaches such as Tim Gabor, Craig Blanchard, and Shay Herpin have coached under him for 11 years.

He gave his long-time assistant coaches a final shot out.

And lastly, a shout out to the CECP coaches who worked for below minimum wage for the betterment of Kaplan football,” Lotief said. “I hope all of you get good loyal assistants as loyal as Jared Duhon and Tyler Domingue. These guys are good, dedicated, hard-working coaches and better people.

“I wish the whole staff was as dedicated as these guys. I am going to miss the lifers, such as Coach Blanchard, Coach Shay and Coach Gabor. No doubt, the greatest group and most successful group of men, who bleed black and gold.”