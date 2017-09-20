LSWA Prep Football Polls
CLASS 5A
Rec Pts PV
1, West Monroe (6) 3-0 114 1
2, John Curtis (3) 2-1 103 2
3, Evangel (1) 1-1 99 3
4, Rummel 2-0 90 4
5, Acadiana 3-0 80 5
6, Scotlandville 3-0 74 6
7, Barbe 3-0 60 8
8, Zachary 2-1 50 9
9, Covington 3-0 42 NR
10, Destrehan 2-1 26 NR
Others receiving votes: Ruston 15, Catholic-BR 12, John Ehret 6, Sulphur 4..
CLASS 4A
1, St. Thomas More (6) 3-0 114 1
2, Warren Easton (3) 3-0 108 2
3, McDonogh 35 2-1 92 4
4, Benton (1) 3-0 81 8
5, Plaquemine 2-1 60 3
6, Vandebilt Catholic 3-0 59 10
7, Carencro 1-1 54 5
8, Karr 2-1 51 7
9, Lakeshore 3-0 47 NR
10, Teurlings Catholic 2-1 32 6
Others receiving votes: Neville 23, Parkview 20, Rayne 11, Carver 8, Lutcher 7, Ouachita 3, North DeSoto 3, Woodlawn2.
CLASS 3A
1, De La Salle (8) 3-0 116 1
2, West Feliciana (2) 3-0 105 2
3, University 3-0 103 4
4, St. Charles Catholic 3-0 89 3
5, Sterlington 3-0 83 5
6, Iowa 3-0 67 6
7, St. James 3-0 59 7
8, Jena 3-0 48 8
9, Jennings 2-0 39 9
10, Berwick 3-0 37 10
Others receiving votes: Richwood 20, Northwest 6, Union Parish 4, Donaldsonville 3, Eunice 1.
CLASS 2A
1, Notre Dame (9) 3-0 119 1
2, Amite (1) 3-0 106 T3
3, Catholic-New Iberia 3-0 91 5
4, Riverside 1-2 89 T3
5, Many 2-1 76 2
6, Welsh 2-0 74 6
7, Ferriday 3-0 68 7
8, Mangham 3-0 48 10
9, Kinder 2-1 45 9
10, Ascension Epis. 3-0 27 NR
Others receiving votes: St Helena 17, Northeast 12, Dunham 8.
CLASS 1A
1, Logansport (8) 3-0 118 1
2, Kentwood (2) 2-1 99 4
3, Opelousas Catholic 2-1 80 6
4, Haynesville 1-2 75 3
5, Lafayette Christian 3-0 72 8
6, Oak Grove 2-1 68 2
7, Ouachita Christian 2-1 51 7
8, Oberlin 2-1 47 5
9, Elton 2-0 43 10
10, Covenant Christian 3-0 35 NR
Others receiving votes: Cedar Creek 34, St. Mary’s 24, Ascension 17, Varnado 13, Central Catholic 3, Catholic-PC 1.