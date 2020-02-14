Major accomplishment: Former Lighthouse basketball player scores his 1,000th point at Calvary

Zeb Green, a former Lighthouse Christian Prepartory School of Abbeville basketball player, is having a great college career.

Green recently scored his 1,000th point for the Calvary Warriors basketball team, a Division II team.

Calvary is located in Kanas City, Missouri and sports a 4-4 overall record.

Green is now finishing his senior year at Calvary with one of the best seasons he has ever had. He is currently averaging 18 points and 10 rebounds a game. He has added 14 steals and 19 blocks to his career stats as well.

In a recent win this week, Green scored 10 points and pulled down an impressive 15 rebounds.

Green has already been presented First Team All-Classic at an NAIA tournament held at Ottawa University in Ottawa, Kansas.

During Zeb’s sophomore year he took a hit as he tore his ACL during a game on Nov. 6, 2017. This was one of the hardest trials he had experienced. This ACL injury took a substantial toll on both his physical and mental health. It was during this time that Green held onto the promises of God. He lived by one of his life verses, Philippians 4:13, “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.”

This was proven to be true during his road to recovery.

Green had surgery on his ACL in March of 2018. Immediately after surgery, Green began the healing process at SERC Physical Therapy in Belton, Missouri. With the help of many therapists, whom Green still keeps in contact with, he was improving faster than expected.

Green stayed in Kansas City during the summer of 2018 to continue physical therapy. It was also during this time that he was employed with a bus company in Belton working hard, physical labor. Between his physical therapy, job, diet, and daily workouts, Green lost about 60 pounds that summer.

By the beginning of his junior year, Green was already back on the court. Despite the resistance from wearing an ACL brace, and occasional pain, Green had a phenomenal season. He averaged 15 points and eight rebounds a game. Green was awarded First Team All-Conference and First Team All-Region.

Many people have supported Green up until this moment. He is thankful for his parents, Linda and Randy Green. He is thankful for his brothers, sister, sister-in-laws, brother-in-law, and the rest of his incredible family. He is thankful for his girlfriend. He is thankful for his coaches and teammates, both in high school and college. He is thankful for everyone he has met along the way who came to any game to support him. But most of all, Green is thankful for God, who gave him his talent.

As Green finishes his senior year of college basketball and graduates from Calvary University in May of 2020, Green only has one plan set before him: “To go wherever God takes him.