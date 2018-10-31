Many parish teams on the bubble of making high school playoffs

This week is the final week of the high school regular season, and some teams are on the bubble of making the high school playoffs.

North Vermilion, Delcambre, Erath, and Abbeville have a chance to make the playoffs with a victory. If they lose, there is a good chance their season could be over.

Tonight’s football game between Abbeville (3-6) and Erath (3-6) is the biggest game of the year for both teams.

In the latest Class 3A unofficial power point rankings, Erath is the No. 31 seed, while Abbeville is the No. 39 seed.

North Vermilion is No. 30.

The top 32 seeds make the playoffs.

If the Bobcats beat Abbeville, they should be locked to finish no worse than at No. 31, No. 30, No. 29 or No. 28.

A lost to Abbeville could send them tumbling out of the Top 32 and moving on to basketball.

Abbeville, with a win, could need a miracle to climb seven notches to No. 32. “Anything can happen at this point,” said AHS head coach Kevin Kern.

North Vermilion is still not a lock to make the playoffs despite having five wins.

The Patriots, with a win, would finish 6-4 and climb as high as No. 28 or No. 27.

The Patriots entertain Berwick on Friday, who has a higher power point ranking at No.27. The Berwick Panthers (4-6) also have a lot riding on Friday’s game. A Berwick win would give the Panthers a 5-5 record, and they could climb two or three spots. A loss could drop them to No. 30 or No. 31.

“Our kids understand that the playoffs rest in their hands,” said NV head coach Brett Blakey. “But we can not focus on that. We have to focus on doing what has allowed our players to improve in the last two weeks.”

The No. 1 seed in Class 3A is Iota (9-0), while Eunice (8-1) is No. 2 and Sterlington is No. 3 (7-3).

The Kaplan Pirates (6-3) are the No. 4 seed.

There is a crazy chance that Kaplan could entertain Erath, Berwick or North Vermilion in the first round, depending on how those three teams finish in the rankings.

The Delcambre Panthers (3-6) are on the bubble in Class 2A.

The Panthers are the No. 33 seed and travel to play Loureauville (0-9), who is the No. 39 seed. The Panthers need to win and hope the No. 32 seed Ville Platte (3-6) or the No. 31 Port Allen (2-7) lose on Friday.

In Class 1A, the Gueydan Bears (5-3) are the No. 14 seed and are playing for home-field advantage in the first round.

The top 16 play at home.

If the playoffs were held today, the Bears would entertain No. 19 Slaughter Community Charter (4-5) in the first round.

The Bears play Highland Baptiste (0-9) on Friday.

Oak Grove (9-0) is No. 1 and Haynesville (9-0) is the No. 2 team in Class 1A.

The unofficial Class 3A power point rankings by the LHSAA. Here are some rankings of local teams.

1. Iota (9-0)

2. Eunice (8-1)

3. Sterlington (7-2)

4. Kaplan (6-3)

5. St. James (6-3)

6. Lake Charles Prep ( 8-1)

10. Church Point (6-3)

14. Crowley (6-3)

15. Marksville (6-3)

27. Berwick (4-5)

28. Cohen Prep (5-4)

29. Jennings (5-4)

30. NVHS (5-4)

31. Erath (3-6)

32. Madison Prep (3-6)

33. Richwood (2-7)

39. Abbeville (3-6)