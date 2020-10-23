More people will be allowed to attend high school football games

Gov. John Bel Edwards announced during a press briefing on Thursday that he will allow high school football stadiums to have 50 percent capacity that went into effect this past Friday.

That is great news for area high school football programs because it meant twice as many people will be allowed into the stadiums.

Edwards announced he will amend his current Phase 3 order Thursday to allow outdoor high school football stadiums to move to 50 percent capacity, rather than 25 percent in parishes with positivity rates of 5 percent or less for two consecutive weeks.

Edwards said that he made the decision to make the change after meeting with the Louisiana House Speaker and the Senate President.

Edwards said that currently there are 26 parishes that qualify to move stadium capacity to 50 percent.

According to the governor’s office, the list of 26 parishes that qualify, based on data from the Louisiana Department of Health.

Here are local parishes who qualify.

• Evangeline Parish

• Iberia Parish

• Jefferson Parish

• Lafayette Parish

• St. Landry Parish

• St. Martin Parish

• St. Mary Parish

• Vermilion Parish

For the last three weeks, stadiums have only been allowed to have 25 percent capacity. Now, it is up to 50 percent, which is twice as many more people in the stands.

Wildcat Stadium sits a total of 3,800 people. At 50 percent, 1,900 will be allowed to attend games. At 25 percent, only 950 fans were allowed in the game.

Erath High sits 1,846 fans. At 50 percent, 923 will be able to attend games.

Kaplan High has a seating capacity of 3,626. At 50 percent, 1,818 will be allowed in the games.

North Vermilion has one of the smallest stadiums at 1,834 seating capacity. Because of the limited amount of people who can attend the game at 25 percent, the Patriots have played their home games in Kaplan and Abbeville. Now, at 50 percent capacity, there is a good chance the Patriots’ final game of the regular season will be played in Patriot Stadium. Now, 917 fans will be allowed to attend.

Gueydan’s stadium capacity is 1,430. At 50 percent it will be 715 fans.