Most Friday football games in Vermilion Parish moved to Saturday

Five out of six high school coaches moved their first game of the season to Saturday because of wet fields.

The only game still scheduled for Friday is Kaplan’s road game to Acadiana High in Scott.

Delcambre was scheduled to travel to South Cameron on Friday, but that game was completely canceled.

Tentatively, the Gueydan Bears will play against North Central on Saturday at 11 a.m. The start of the game may be pushed back, depending on the weather.

Head coach Roderick Moy said playing on Saturday gives his field another day to dry out.

Abbeville High will play Saturday at 6 p.m. against West St. Mary. It will be played at Wildcat Stadium.

Vermilion Catholic is on the road against Loreauville on Saturday at 6 p.m.

The Erath Bobcats also moved the game to Saturday at 6 p.m. EHS head coach Donald Comeaux said the field is too wet to play on as a Wednesday. He is hoping the rain will stop.

Erath opens at home against Class 2A Ascension Episcopal.

The North Vermilion Patriots not only moved the game to Saturday but also moved the location.

NV will play Beau Chene Saturday at St. Thomas More High School. Kick off is set for 4 p.m.