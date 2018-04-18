Moving on: North Vermilion Lady Patriots have easy time in 1st round

The North Vermilion Lady Patriots advanced to the second round of the Class 3A softball playoffs after crushing first round opponent Church Point, 16-1, on Monday.

No. 4 North Vermilion will play the winner of the No. 13 Westlake/No. 20 Patterson winner. North Vermilion got things started in the first inning. North Vermilion scored one run on a stolen base.

North Vermilion tallied seven runs in the third inning. Kaylee Lopez, Amie Vincent and Jodi Broussard powered the big inning with RBIs.

Broussard led things off on the hill for North Vermilion. She surrendered one run on three hits over four innings, striking out three and walking zero.

North Vermilion hit three home runs on the day. Lopez had a homer in the third inning. She now has 23 on the year.

Kylie Naomi went deep in the second inning. Vincent had a long ball in the third inning.

North Vermilion tallied eight hits.

Vincent was 1-for-4 and she knocked in four runs. Naomi was 2-for-2 and she scored three runs. Gabby Dupre was 2-for-4 (2 RBI). Lopez was 2-for-3, and she knocked in three runs.