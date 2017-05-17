Moy new head coach at Gueydan High School

A new head football coach is bringing in a different type of offense to Gueydan High School.

Goodbye Wing-T offense and, say, hello, to the new pro-style offense.

North Vermilion offensive coordinator Roderick Moy was hired as the new head football coach at Gueydan High School.

“We are going to be more balanced,” said Moy. “We are going to run and throw the football.”

Moy has been teaching and coaching in the parish for 12 years. He has been a head basketball coach, girls power lifting coach, assistant baseball coach and an offensive coordinator at NV.

“I thought it (Gueydan) was an interesting opportunity,” said Moy after Thursday’s school board meeting. “Gueydan has had talent in the past.”

Moy, 35, is originally from Monroe. Twelve years ago, after graduating from college, he began looking for a teaching job.

He saw there was a teaching/girls’ head basketball coaching position available at North Vermilion High School. At the age of 22, he applied and got the job. It was his first teaching and coaching job.

Moy stayed there for four years and then moved back to Monroe for three years to be with ill father. Once his father got well, because he fell in love with Vermilion Parish, he returned. He was hired for a teaching/coaching position at J.H. Williams Middle School in Abbeville. He stayed there for two years.

He found his way back to NVHS where he has been for the last three years.

Moy told the NV football players on Wednesday that he was leaving and told other the athletes on Thursday. He said telling the football players, who had no idea, was one of the hardest things he had to do.

He visited Gueydan this week and checked out the facilities and met his assistant coaches. Leaving Gueydan are last year’s head football coach Robert Helo and long time assistant football/basketball coach Paul Saporito, who is retiring.

Saporito was also the athletic director. Moy is expected to be the new athletic director at Gueydan.

“I am very excited to be going to Gueydan,” Moy said.