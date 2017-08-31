Matt Rhoden (5) had a nice punt return for Kaplan in the jamboree to set up a Kaplan touchdown last week.

No Vermilion Parish teams ranked in Top 10 poll; Kaplan recevies votes

Thu, 08/31/2017 - 9:19am Shaun Hearen

CLASS 5A

1, John Curtis (6) 0-0
2, Evangel (2) 0-0
3, West Monroe (1) 0-0
4, Rummel 0-0
5, Acadiana 0-0
6, Zachary 0-0
7, Scotlandville 0-0
8, Parkway (1) 0-0
9, Destrehan 0-0
10, John Ehret 0-0

Others receiving votes: Ruston 21, Landry-Walker 18, Catholic-Baton Rouge 6, Barbe 6, Hahnville 6, Sulphur 3, Covington 2, East Ascension 2, Ouachita 2, Alexandria 1.

CLASS 4A
Record Pts

1, St. Thomas More (3) 0-0
2, Warren Easton (5) 0-0
3, Neville (1) 0-0
4, McDonogh 35 0-0
5, Lutcher 0-0
6, Carencro 0-0
7, Plaquemine 0-0
8, Parkview Baptist 0-0
9, Teurlings 0-0
10, Cecilia 0-0

Others receiving votes: Benton 26, Karr (1) 12, Woodlawn-Shreveport 11, Rayne 9, Assumption 8, Lakeshore 2, Vandebilt Catholic 2, Salmen 1.

CLASS 3A
Record Pts

1, De La Salle (6) 0-0
2, West Feliciana (4) 0-0
3, St. Charles 0-0
4, University 0-0
5, Iowa 0-0
6, Sterlington 0-0
7, St. James 0-0
8, Eunice 0-0
9 (tie), Northwest 0-0
9 (tie), Richwood 0-0

Others receiving votes: Jena 23, Madison Prep 22, Jennings 19, North Webster 12, Berwick 3, Kaplan 2.

CLASS 2A
Record Pts

1, Riverside (8) 0-0
2, Notre Dame (1) 0-0
3 (tie), Many (1) 0-0
3 (tie), Amite 0-0
5, Calvary Baptist 0-0
6, Catholic High 0-0
7, Welsh 0-0
8, Kinder 0-0
9, Ferriday 0-0
10, St. Helena 0-0

Others receiving votes: Dunham 22, Ascension Episcopal 20, Mangham 10, Loreauville 8, South Beauregard 1, Rayville 1.

CLASS 1A
Record Pts

1, Haynesville (4) 0-0
2, Kentwood (2) 0-0
3, Logansport (1) 0-0
4, Opelousas Cath. (1) 0-0
5, Ouachita 0-0
6, Oberlin 0-0
7, Oak Grove 0-0
8, Lafayette Chris. 0-0
9, Central Catholic 0-0
10, St. Mary’s (1) 0-0

Others receiving votes: Elton 27, Covenant Christian Academy 16, Southern Lab 10, Ascension Catholic 2, Cedar Creek 2, Varnado 2, Arcadia 1.

