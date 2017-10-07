North Vermilion falls to Patterson

PATTERSON - The North Vermilion Patriots were three minutes away from upsetting the Patterson Lumberjacks.

NV was leading 21-20 with 3:30 to play, but the lead was short. After Patterson cut the lead to one point, the Lumberjacks did a successful on-side kick.

Patterson got the ball and then went down and scored the game winning touchdown with just over as minute to go in the game.

Patterson outscored NV 14-0 in the final quarter.

Malik Criner, who has yet to rush for under 140 yards this season, had 193 yards on 21 carries and scored twice.

On NV’s first drive of the game, Creed Rudd scored on a 13 yard run.

Criner had a 48-yard TD score in the third period and a 11 yard TD run in the finals second of the third period.

The Patriots attempted to pass the football. Garrett Becker was 4 of 9 for 74 yards and an interception.

Rudd had two catches for 39 yards. He also had two carries for 39 yards.

The Patriots (4-2, 0-1) entertain Erath (0-6) on Friday.

Berwick......55

Erath...........19

The Erath Bobcats dropped a homecoming game to Berwick on Friday.

Berwick quarterback Mitchell Sanford was 11 of 26 passing for 317 yards. He also ran for 87 yards.

He threw two TD passes to LSU commitment Kenan Jones for 20 and 31 yards.

The bad luck bug does not want to away for Erath.

The Bobcats switched to spread offense two games ago because of new quarterback Cameron Landry. Landry would get hurt in the second quarter, so EHS switched back to the I-formation offense.

Landry did throw a TD pass to Matt Domingues. His back up, Luke LeBlanc came in and threw TD passes to Luke Frederick (6 and 35 yards).