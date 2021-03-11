North Vermilion on four-game winning streak

LEROY - The North Vermilion Patriots find themselves on a four-game winning streak.

NV sports a 7-2 record, and in all seven wins, the Patriots scored a lot of runs. They have put up numbers like 18 runs, 17 runs, 15 runs, 12 runs and 10 runs on the scoreboard.

“We are a young team but we have a lot of guys that can handle the bat, and we have really good team speed that’s helped us to put pressure on the teams that we play,” said NV head coach Jeremy Trahan.

On Tuesday, NV picked up its fourth straight win with a 10-2 victory over Class 2A Catholic High of New Iberia.

In the win, two Patriots hit home runs and another smacked a triple.

North Vermilion jumped on Catholic High in the first inning scoring four runs. Fontenot had his home run in the first inning.

Fontenot had a great game. He had three hits and knocked in three runs. Fontenot and Dylan Naquin had each a home run. Dale Martin had a triple.

Martin and Naquin also knocked in three runs in the game.

Tyson LeBlanc pitched the Patriots to victory. The righty went five innings, allowing three runs on seven hits and striking out five. Braxton Savant threw two innings in relief out of the bullpen.

Also with hits for NV were Lane Patin, Camden Breaux, Tyson LeBlanc and John Touchet.