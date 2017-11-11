North Vermilion, Gueydan almost pull off upsets

Two Vermilion Parish football teams almost pulled off first round upsets in the playoffs.

North Vermilion, the No. 26 seed, lost to No. 8 Ridgewood 20-17 on the road.

No. 26 Gueydan Bears lost in overtime to No. 10 Montgomery, 38-30.

At the 8:26 mark in the second period, North Vermilion was down 14-3.

With 23 seconds left before halftime, North Vermilion scored when quarterback Garrett Becker threw a 39-yard touchdown pass to Malik Criner. The extra point was missed, and NV had new life, down 14-9, at halftime.

The score remained that way until the seven-minute mark of the game. Ridgewood scored again to increase the lead to 20-9.

The Patriots put eight points on the board with three minutes left in the game. Creed Rudd scored on a 4-yard run and then he scored two more points.

Becker had the big night throwing the football. He was 10 of 23 for 184 yards. He also threw two interceptions.

Criner was held to a season-low 41 yards on 12 carries and no touchdowns.

Criner did have five catches for 53 yards and Rudd had three catches for 85 yards. Cooper Derouen had two for 23 yards.

NV out gained Ridgewood 251 to 169 yards.

Montgomery.......38

Gueydan..............30

The Gueydan Bears almost pulled off an upset in Class A, falling to Montgomery 38-30 in overtime.

Gueydan went ahead 30-24 with 2:31 left in the game. Montgomery scored and then for two points and the victory. The Bears’ defense came up big and stopped them, forcing an overtime.

Montgomery got the ball first and scored.

On the Bears’ possession, they fumbled the ball on the second play of overtime.

Spencer Broussard led Gueydan with 160 yards on 21 carries. Mark Clark had 19 carries for 90 yards.

Spencer had TD runs of 1 yard, 18 yards.

Blaire had a 1 yard TD run, while Mark Clark scored from the 4.

Blaire Broussard was 3-of-7 passing for 50 yards.

Griffin Guidry had three catches for 50 yards.

Gueydan ended the season 5-6.