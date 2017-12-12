North Vermilion Lady Patriots, Vermilion Catholic Eagles win Vermilion Parish Tournament

The two teams who won this year’s, and possibly last year’s, Parish Tournament are not the normal team to win the parish tournament.

The Vermilion Catholic boys, the No. 3 seed, stunned the No. 1 Abbeville 58-37 in the finals, while the No. 1 seed North Vermilion Lady Patriots beat No. 3 Kaplan 41-32 in the finals.

The Lady Patriots had not won the parish since 2009, and it has been at least 10 years and possibly longer since the Eagles won the parish tournament.

The Eagles, who are now 7-0, whipped the Wildcats playing team ball.

“I am very proud of them,” said VC head coach Mike McCoy. “They played with a lot of heart. “I though they did a good job of channeling all the hype and emotion of the rivalries within our parish into some good execution on both sides of the ball.”

The Wildcats came out gunning in the first quarter and led 12-4 at the end of the quarter.

Then, team-ball kicked in during the second quarter and six different players scored in the quarter. Travien Lane and Ethan Lege both made five points that quarter.

The Eagles were up 23-22 at half time.

Abbeville was never in the game in the second half.

The Wildcats got to within two points on Zontre Scott’s five points, 34-32, with 2:11 to play in the third period.

From that point on, it was all VC.

J.T. Lege’s layup put the Eagles ahead 43-33 at the start of the fourth period.

Lane helped the Eagles to stretch the lead to 53-34.

Scott would foul out late in the fourth quarter for AHS. He led the team with 13 points. Tyrese Sam added 12 and Robert Staggs had 8 for AHS.

VC would outscore AHS 35-15 in the second half.

VC had three players score in double digits.

Kris Constantine led with 15 points. In the game he was 6 of 7 at the free throw line, all in the fourth quarter.

Ethan Lege made 13 points and Lane had 10 points and 10 rebounds. JT finished with 9.

Lady Patriots take care of Kaplan

The Lady Patriots won a rare Vermilion Parish tournament title Sunday afternoon thanks to Kayler Walker, who took over the game early.

Walker finished with 22 points to lead NV over Kaplan.

No other Lady Patriot scored in doubled digits.

Kaylee Lopez, who is NV’s top scorer this year, had 8 points. Alaina Dartez made five, followed by Kennedy Trahan (4) and O’Leria Bolden (2).

Rylie Frick kept Kaplan in the game with her 14 points. She was 8 of 10 at the charity stripe.

Whitney Bouillion made eight and Leah Frick chipped in six.

Torri Riggs, who scored 28 against VC the night before was held scoreless.

Kaplan made it a game in the first half and went into half time tied 17-17.

In the third period, Walker and Dartez made jumpers to put the Lady Patriots ahead 21-17.

The Lady Pirates crawled back in the game and retook the lead 24-23 on Rylie’s inside shot.

In the final two minutes of the third frame, the Lady Patriots took control.

Walker scored four points and when the quarter was over, the Lady Patriots led 31-24.

Kaplan did cut it to 7 points with 1:44 left in the game.