North Vermilion Lady Patriots win three straight

The North Vermilion Lady Patriots claimed a 5-4 victory on Saturday over St. James by scoring the game winning run in the bottom of the eighth inning.

The game was tied 4--4 heading into bottom of the eighth frame.

Abigail Lopez led off the inning with a walk and she would later score the game winner thanks to an infield error.

North Vermilion took the lead with one run in the fifth inning. In the fifth, Brittney Primeaux hit a solo homer.

Pitcher Miah Broussard was credited with the victory for North Vermilion Lady Patriots Softball. She allowed five hits and four runs over eight innings, striking out eight.

Ainsley Constantine went 2-for-4 at the plate to lead North Vermilion. She had two doubles.

NV.........15

Hanson....0

Pitcher Jodi Broussard threw a shutout to lead North Vermilion Lady Patriots past Berwick 15-0 on Thursday.

After three innings, NV was leading 10-0. NV added five more runs in the fourth inning.

North Vermilion opened up scoring in the first inning, when Broussard singled on a 1-0 count, scoring two runs.

North Vermilion scored six runs in the third inning. Hannah Menard, Katelyn Blanchard, Brittney Primeaux, and Abigail Lopez all moved runners across the plate with RBIs in the inning.

Broussard pitched NVHS to victory. She surrendered zero runs on four hits over four innings, striking out five.

North Vermilion totaled 14 hits in the game.

Primeaux, Broussard, Miah Broussard, and Rani Meaux all had multiple hits for North Vermilion.

Primeaux was 3-for-3 (3 RBI), while Jodi Meaux also was 3-for-3 and she knocked in three runs.

Primeaux’s two hits were doubles.

NV..............8

ED White...3

Kennedy Semien was clutch at the plate with ducks on the pond on Friday, driving in six ruon three hits to lead the North Vermilion Lady Patriots past ED White 8-3 on Friday.

Semien drove in runs on a grand slam in the second, a home run in the fourth, and a double in the sixth.

North Vermilion pulled away for good with four runs in the second inning. In the second ining, Semien homered on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring four runs.

Miah Broussard pitched North Vermilion to victory. She surrendered three runs on eight hits over seven innings, striking out six.

North Vermilion smacked two home run on the day. Semien had a long ball in the second and fourth innings.

North Vermilion aw the ball well Friday, , racking up 13 hits in the game.

Semien, Ainsley Constantine, Abigail Lopez, and Shelbee Lejeune each had multiple hits for North Vermilion

