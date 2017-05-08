North Vermilion Patriots score only two runs in game three to fall

LEROY - After the North Vermilion Patriots scored 18 runs Saturday morning against Iowa in the first game of a double header, they could only score two in the second game.

The Patriots were eliminated from the Class 3A playoffs on Saturday, falling to Iowa, 8-2.

That morning, North Vermilion beat Iowa 18-7 to force a third and final game.

The game was tied at two with Iowa batting in the top of the sixth when Iowa’s Hanson Raymond singled off of NV pitcher Bryce Landry, driving in one run and putting Iowa ahead for good.

Iowa scored three runs in the seventh inning. Iowa’s big inning was driven by a triple by Jared Gaspard.

In the game, NV’s Charlie Galluser and Hebert each drove in one run to lead the Patriots.

Iowa had 10 hits in the game.

North Vermilion collected seven hits.

Garrett Becker had two hits for NV. Gallusser had a home run. Others with hits for NV were Connor Dupuy, Brett Saltzman, Evan Dubois and Blake Hebert.

NV used four pitchers: Landry, Tanner Fee, Becker and Joey Russell.