North Vermilion 's homecoming game being played in Kaplan

This football season has been unique for the North Vermilion Patriots (1-1).

In their second year in Class 4A, the coaching staff and players have to adapt to what has been thrown at them, such as COVID 19 and Hurricane Delta.

The Patriots have one of the smallest home stadiums in the parish despite being the largest school. When Gov. John Bel Edwards mandated allowing only 25 percent capacity for football stadiums, that was not good news for high school teams, especially the Patriots due to their small stadium.

The NV stadium, built more than 30 years ago, was built for a smaller school and not for a Class 4A school.

With the 25 percent rule, only 459 fans would be allowed in Patriot Stadium. Thus, North Vermilion’s administrator decided to move their home games to more massive stadiums in the parish.

North Vermilion’s first home game was moved to Abbeville High and played on a Saturday. Wildcat Stadium sits 3,800 and 25 percent of that, is 950 fans.

Thursday, North Vermilion’s homecoming game will be played in Ed Douglas Memorial Stadium located in Kaplan.

With the 25 percent rule, the stadium will hold 910 people vs. 459 fans if the game was held in Patriot Stadium.

By holding the game in Kaplan, twice as many people can attend the game.

“It would not have been fair to our kids and community if we would have kept the game at North Vermilion,” said NV head football coach Brett Blakey.

Tickets are being sold at the school only, and the game gets underway at 7 p.m.